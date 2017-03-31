LAKKI MARWAT - Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered nine hand grenades from Gandi Khankhel area after a minor girl was killed in an explosion and a young man wounded in the locality on Thursday.

An official said that a girl Naila Moeen, 8, while playing outside her house in the fields mistook a hand grenade for a toy. As she lifted the bomb from the ground, it exploded with a bang killing her on the spot,” he maintained.

He said that a young man Sifatullah was injured in the explosion and was taken to a local hospital.

A large contingent of police rushed to the place and surrounded the entire area. During search, the law enforcers found nine hand grenades from the place which were defused by the bomb disposal squad officials.





