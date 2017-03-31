ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government was committed to safeguarding the rights of journalists across the country.

Addressing a protest rally taken out by journalists outside the Parliament against the closure of newspapers in Gilgit-Baltistan owing to government’s apathy, she said that all the issues of the journalists will be addressed according to the law. She said that security will be provided to journalists. She said that the government believes in the freedom of the press and it will provide foolproof security to the journalists in Pakistan. She said that the issue of closure of newspapers in Gilgit-Baltistan will also be resolved within a couple of days. She endorsed the demands of journalists for security.

She also vehemently condemned the insulting treatment meted out to a journalist after the press conference by Imran Khan the other day. The minister expressing solidarity with the journalist community emphatically declared that she would stand with the journalists with respect to their legitimate and just demands.

Responding to the four demands of the PFUJ, she extended categorical assurance to them that the closed newspapers would be allowed to restart their publication immediately and all the related issues would also be resolved amicably.