ISLAMABAD/Gujrat - A hardcore terrorist, who was involved in terrorism acta including attacks on Bannu Jail and law enforcement agencies was executed at District Jail Kohat on Thursday, ISPR said. The convict, Tahir, an active member of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, was tried by military court.

He was involved in attacking/breaking the Bannu Jail which had resulted in fleeing of a number of terrorists from the jail.

The executed terorist was also involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies which had resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to another soldier. He admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court.

Meanwhile, five Al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists, who were plotting to target security agencies and important buildings, were killed by security forces in Gujrat’s Kunjah area in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to incharge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Gujrat Muhammad Akram, a joint CTD team comprising officials from Gujranwala and Gujrat, raided a hideout of militants at Kot Ghulam near Kunjah in district Gujrat. The CTD men encircled the hideout and asked the militants to surrender but they opened fire on the raiding party.

Muhammad Akram said the security men retailed and killed five militants while three others managed to flee under the cover of darkness. The security forces seized huge cache of arms and ammunition including hand grenades, Kalashnikovs, three pistols, 8 mm rifle, explosive material and detonators from the hideout. Akram added that the slain terrorists were affiliated with TTP and Al-Qaeda and they were planning to carry out attacks at districts courts, Jail Road, Jalapur Jattan Road in Gujrat and sensitive places of Kharian. The bodies of militants were buried in Bolay Canal Gujrat under the supervision of anti-terror squad after their post-mortem.

The terrorists were plotting to target security and law enforcement agencies and important buildings.

According to the CTD of Punjab Police, security forces had received information that around eight terrorists were hiding in a house at Kunjah in Gujrat district, some 150 km from Lahore, and were planning to commit major terror strikes in Gujrat and Kharian.

57 SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN PUNJAB

APP adds: The law-enforcement agencies arrested 57 suspects including 21 Afghans from parts of Punjab while unearthed ammunition cave and sizeable quantity of narcotics from a remote location of Balochistan, in sequel to the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF).

According to an update on RUF issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, as result of search and Intelligence Based Operations conducted by Punjab Rangers in Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur 57 suspects including 21 Afghan nationals were apprehended.

Cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operations. As result of an IBO in Noshki area of Balochistan, by Frontier Corps Balochistan huge cache of ammunition along with large quantity of narcotics were recovered, which were buried in a cave.

Our Staff Reporters



