Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued orders to bring back the five bloggers who had left the country following accusations of blasphemy, reported Waqt News.

According to the verdict issued by the IHC, an amendment should be made in the cybercrime law for blasphemy cases.

“All indecent and blasphemous content should be removed from the internet by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority,” the IHC ordered.

FIA should hold inquiry according to merit and get hold of NGOs and people who are spreading such content, it added.

Once everything is complete the report will be sent to the prime minister.