The Islami Jamiat Taleba (IJT) on Friday took out a rally in the premises of Punjab University in an attempt to defy orders issued by the PU administration days after a clash between rival groups.

The administration has banned political, religious and social personalities from entering the university premises.

The university administration said it has issued a code of conduct under which all student organisations have been banned. The administration has also barred students from entering university hostels after 10pm.

The orders were issued in wake of a clash between two student organisations that left at least 10 injured.

Dozens of students got injured when the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) tried to halt a Pushtoon cultural show, resulting in the university taking strict measures to stop such acts in the future.