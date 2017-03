Police on Friday arrested Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as he attempted to protest along with other party workers in Karachi against K-Electric and the government.

Police also surrounded the party’s offices in Karachi to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the premises, reported Waqt News citing a JI spokesperson.

Jamaat chief Sirajul Haq threatened to hold countrywide if the detained party members were not released. “We are protesting against black law.”