ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted a man, who was awarded death sentence by a trial and a high court in a murder case, after eight years in prison.

Abdul Baqi was convicted in the killing case of Muhammad Ali in Balochistan in 2009. The trial court on the basis of a medical report and witnesses’ statements had awarded him the death sentence. Later, the Balochistan High Court upheld Baqi’s death sentence. The convict had challenged high court verdict in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel acquitted Abdul Baqi and set aside the BHC verdict.

The bench observed that there was a contradiction between the medical report and the statements of the prosecution witnesses. Justice Khosa said that in the charge-sheet it was written that an axe was recovered from the accused, but later it was added that a ‘blood soaked axe’ was recovered.

The court observed that the prosecution has failed to prove its case and ordered to release Baqi.