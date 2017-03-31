ISLAMABAD - BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon has been conferred Speaker’s Democracy Award by the Speaker of the House of Commons RT John Simon Bercow.

Marvi Memon, who was nominated by Rt Hon Alex Salmond MP, won the prestigious award after a tough competition with excellent nominations from all across the globe, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.

The Speaker’s Democracy Award is an internationally focused award which aims to celebrate individuals which through their leadership and personal courage have made an outstanding contribution to the development of democratic societies. The award seeks to recognise individuals who have contributed to the development of democracy in the broadest sense and encompasses any aspect of country’s democratic settlement including human rights, free speech, rule of law, transparency and anti-corruption campaigning.

The judges appreciated her outstanding performance at Benazir Income Support Programme in empowering over 5.3 million women by giving them access to unconditional quarterly support stipend. The panel admired the marvellous services of the BISP chairperson in combating poverty and child nutrition in rural areas. Memon’s contribution towards gender equality and democratic settlement in Pakistan was also lauded by the judges as BISP encouraged millions of women to obtain National identity cards thus enabling them to participate in the electoral process.