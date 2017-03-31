ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is making all-out efforts to have a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss issues related to non-availability of funds for Karachi Mayor Wasem Akhtar and other related matters.

The MQM-Pakistan has made several attempts in recent past to have a meeting with the prime minister to discuss different issues but no progress has so far been made, sources in the MQM-P said.

The Karachi mayor has on a number of occasions expressed his frustration over the non-availability of development for the metropolitan city. The MQM-P has already taken up the issue with the Sindh chief minister but to no avail.

The MQM-P has been supporting the PML-N government in and outside parliament and the party was expecting a quid pro quo response from the government in this regard.

The Farooq Sattar-led MQM after detaching itself from the party founder Altaf Hussain has not been seen criticising the government in and outside parliament rather playing a supportive role.

When contacted, MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi said his party’s parliamentary leader Farooq Sattar will coordinate a meeting with the prime minister to convey party concerns. “The non-availability of funds for Karachi mayor and other related projects would be discussed in a meeting,” he said. Abidi said the issue related to non-availability of funds for MNAs of his party will also be raised with the PM.





JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN