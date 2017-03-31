ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has appointed Lt-Gen Omar Hayat as the new chief of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, “Lt-Gen Omar Hayat is transferred and posted as NDMA chairman with effect from April 8, 2017, on a secondment basis, on standard terms and conditions and until further orders”. He will replace Maj-Gen Asghar Nawaz, who was appointed as NDMA chief in January 2015.

Maj-Gen Nawaz will retire in the first week of April. The federal government had also given additional charge of Chairman Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority to Nawaz, and after his retirement, the slot of ERRA chief will also fall vacant.

A senior officer of the ERRA said that the government should appoint a permanent head of ERRA without any delay.