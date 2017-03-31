Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has said that Pakistan Air Force is committed to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Addressing the passing out parade of the participants of 118 Combat Course of Pakistan Air Force at PAF Asghar Khan Academy here on Friday morning, urged the graduates to focus on achieving high level of professionalism and come up to the expectations the nation. He said PAF is the most potent element of the state defence

The air chief said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations and presence of Sir Stephen John Hillier is a testimony of this fact.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, British Air Chief Sir Stephen John Hillier lauded the role of PAF in fighting terrorism in the country.

He said that PAF and the British Royal Air Force are cooperating with each other to deliver air power and for achieving better professionalism.