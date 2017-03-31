Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday offered training and technical support to the armed forces of Iraq.

The offer was made by Defence Secretary Lt-Gen (retd) Zamir-Ul-Hassan Shah to Iraq ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ali Al-Rahmani during a meeting at the Ministry of Defence.

The defence secretary expressed Pakistan’s desire for peace and prosperity for the Iraqi people and its armed forces.

He offered assistance in developing training infrastructure and capacity-building of Iraqi armed forces by the Pakistan army.

He proposed the establishment of an institutional framework of staff talk’s forum between the two armed forces and suggested reciprocal visits by armed forces delegation for training and logistic establishments and defence production units.

Lt-Gen (retd) Shah also offered PAF services for the development of IT infrastructure and quality control programme for the Iraqi air force.

In order to enhance the interoperability, port calls and PASSEXs between the navies of two countries also came under discussion along with a suggestion for comprehensive intelligence and information sharing mechanism on terrorism between both countries.