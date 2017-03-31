A delegation of Air China visited Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight Kitchen and was briefed about the working of the Food Service Division.

According to PIA Spokesperson, Danyal Gilani matters relating to the meals Air China is uplifting from PIA Flight Kitchen Islamabad since 2015 came under discussion.

The delegation was pleased to see the flight kitchen set up in Karachi and while appreciating the culinary skills of the chefs, expressed satisfaction over the standard of food being provided for Air China flights from Islamabad Flight Kitchen.

CEO PIA Bernd Hildenbrand said, “The Food Services Division of PIA has shown considerable improvement during the past few months and asked for maintaining high standards so that not only PIA’s passengers get quality in-flight meals but the airline is also able to do business with other airlines.”