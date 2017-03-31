President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has approved the two-year extension for military courts, Waqt News reported.

He has also signed the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry 2017.

The Senate on Tuesday passed the 23rd Constitutional Amendment Bill paving way for the revival of controversial military courts for another period of two years amid reservations of even those parliamentary parties who later voted for it.

The house passed the 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2017 with 78 votes - more than the required two-third majority - in favour, and three votes were polled against it.

All three lawmakers of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) voted against the constitutional amendment bill, while the two parties — Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) who are major opponents of the law abstained from voting as their lawmakers remained absent in 104-member house.

Some proposed amendments in bill were dropped as the proposer JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman was absent from the house.

Last week, the house had deferred voting on the 28th Conditional Amendment, which will now be numbered as 23rd, because of the lack of required two-third majority of members in the house.

The house however passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2017 —the other law required for the revival of the military courts in the country.

The military courts would start functioning for another period of two years, with retrospective affect, starting from January 6, 2017 — the date military courts seized to exist because of having a sunset clause of two years in the law.

The new law again has a similar sunset clause.

Before the passage of the constitutional amendment, the lawmakers from the opposition and treasury benches including the PTI and the PPP showed their reservations on the revival of the military courts.

The president also signed the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 which was presented by the government before the Senate in the wake of the Panamagate controversy last year.

The bill was introduced by the PML-N after then chief justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali refused to form a “toothless” inquiry commission on Panamagate under the erstwhile Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 1956.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed the government’s commission of inquiry bill with four amendments, one of which makes it mandatory for the government to make the commission’s report public within 30 days of submitting it.

The bill was presented in the National Assembly for a second time after the Senate made amendments to it. It was passed by the assembly last week.