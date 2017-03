ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost eligibility for allotment of election symbol in any ensuing election because it has failed to conduct intra-party elections.

In a press release issued on Friday, ECP said that under the Political Parties Order 2002, conduct of intra-party elections is mandatory for the allotment of symbol to any party.