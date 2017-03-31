Islamabad - A visiting Russian military delegation headed by Deputy Chief of General Staff Col General Israkov Sergi Yuryevich on Thursday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and its efforts to bring stability in the region.

According to the ISPR, the Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff made these remarks during a visit to Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency and Wana, South Waziristan Agency on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed about Pakistan Army's efforts to clear FATA from terrorists of all hue and colour. The delegation was also briefed about the Pak-Afghan border management and socio-economic development projects in the area for enduring stability.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt accompanied the delegation.

UK AIR CHIEF LAUDS PAF ROLE

IN ANTI-TERROR WAR

Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier on Thursday lauded the Pakistan Air Force’s leading role in the operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorism and appreciated the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

The visiting dignitary made these remarks during his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. The Chief of the Royal Air Force paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying a floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. He was also given a detailed briefing on the PAF.

Later, he called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The Chief of RAF lauded PAF’s leading role in the operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorism.

He also appreciated the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

The Air Chief Marshal emphasised the importance of mutual training and conduct of Operational Exercises between the two Air Forces to benefit from each other experiences.

The Chief of Royal Air Force is on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the PAF.