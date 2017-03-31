At least 10 people are dead and 25 injured in a suicide bombing near Pehlwar Adda in Parachinar, reported Waqt News.

The blast took place outside the Main Imam Bargah. According to reports the ladies section of the Imam Bargah was targeted.

A large number of people were present due to Friday.

Initial reports suggest the suicide bomber came in a car and parked it near the gate of the Imam bargah.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army relief helicopters have been dispatched to the site.

Rescue teams have reached the site and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in the area.

The critically injured will be shifted to Hungu Hospital and if needed they would be shifted to Peshawar Hospital.

ANP spokesperson Zahid Hamid Khan warned against blame games. "We have to find a solution to this, otherwise we will keep playing this blame game. It is not important who is behind it, what's important is figuring out what are we doing."

He added that military courts are not the complete solution to the problem.

"Afghanistan has sanctuaries of these terrorists and our enemies are using them against us. They are crossing the border to hit us. Pakistan and Afghanistan have to find a solution to this issue," he maintained.

Imran Khan has condemned the attack on Twitter:

Strongly condemn blast in Parachinar targeting innocent people. KP CM must ensure all medical and rescue services on emergency basis — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2017





Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has asked for a detailed report of today's blast in Parachinar. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the attack.

Islamist militant groups have targeted Parachinar in the past, and the town has also suffered sectarian tension between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims.

Earlier this year, around 21 people were killed when a vegetable market was targeted in Parachinar.

A blast at the Eidgah Market in December 2015, killed 25 people and injured 70 others.

Parachinar is mainly a Shiite area of Pakistan's Northwestern Tribal Belt.

*This is a developing story