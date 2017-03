Pakistan Peoples Party representative Sherjeel Inam Memmon has approached the Sindh High Court to remove his name from Exit Control List, reported Waqt News.

According to Sharjeel Memnon, he has come back on his own so there is no sense in keeping his name in the ECL.

“I have returned to fight all cases against me. Those who have run away from Pakistan, their names should be in ECL,” said Sharjeel Memnon.