Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that the army will continue to contribute towards national security and reiterated his vision for better Pakistan where nothing takes precedence over country.

According to ISPR, Gen Bajwa said this during his visit to Baloch Regimental Centre (BRC) in Abbottabad where he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment.

The army chief said that he had very special attachment with Baloch Regiment being second generation officer as his father was also an officer from the same regiment.

The COAS interacted with officers and recruits undergoing training at the centre.

He said that the army shall continue to contribute towards national security. He said county comes first then any individual or the institution.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt-Genl Nadeem Raza. Commandant Pakistan Military Academy, Major General Abdullah Dogar was also present.