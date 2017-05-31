KASUR - Police arrested 83 outlaws belonging to 24 different inter-district gangs while 22 notorious dacoits were killed in shootouts during first four months of the ongoing year.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi claimed while addressing the mediamen at Kasur Press Club (KPC) here the other day.

On the occasion, he said the police also recovered illegal weapons and booty worth Rs5.3 million from their possession. He pointed out the policemen are making all-out efforts to maintain law and order across the district. The DPO also lauded the media role in eradicating the crime, saying coverage of police action against the outlaws by electronic and print media of Kasur have raised the cops’ morale.

KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr welcomed the DPO in the press club and apprised him of the problems being faced by the journalist community. He also informed the DPO about concerns among mediamen over police failure to arrest the murderers of the local journalists.

The DPO assured the journalists of resolving their problems. He declared to establish a police check-post in Khuddian Khas in the name of Mian Abdur Razzaq, martyred in the recent robbery.