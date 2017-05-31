WASHINGTON - Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry visited Headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida.

Upon his arrival, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry was received by Commander CENTCOM Gen. Joseph Votel and a meeting was held where they exchanged views on matters related to bilateral defence relations.

During the visit, Pakistan's contributions to regional security through counter terrorism efforts and maritime security operations came up for discussion.

Aizaz Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment for partnership in promoting regional stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to work together in defeating terrorism in the region.