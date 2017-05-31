KARACHI - Protests erupted in various parts of the city on Tuesday after a major power breakdown hit Karachi for the second time in first three days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sick of prolonged power outages and the resultant suffocation, angry residents took to the streets in various localities of the city and blocked roads to record their protest.

The recent breakdowns have completely exposed all the tall claims of the private power company and its assurances that the duration of loadshedding would be reduced.

The blackout engulfed around 75 percent areas of the city, including Defence, Defence View, Clifton, Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Khokhrapar, Mubina Town, Gadap City, Surjani Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Buffer Zone, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauher, Federal B area, Aisha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, Orangi Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Drig Road.

According to KE officials, 15 grid stations of the city had tripped due to the tripping of K-Electric's Bin Qasim Power Plant EHT line.

They claimed that the EHT line had tripped due to high humidity levels in Karachi and its outskirts.

The high amount of moisture in the air coupled with low wind led to reduced transmission capacity, they pleaded.

In a statement, KE said that as a result its teams had to manage the power shortfall through load management to ensure that the system remained intact and that no further breakdown hit Karachi.

The assurances given by K-Electric that it would provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during Sehr and Iftar proved to be mere eyewash as power supply to many areas of the city remained suspended.

A large number of residents of Nazimabad came out on roads on Tuesday and staged protest against K-Electric and the government.

Later, the protestors gathered outside the KE office and resorted to vandalism, forcing the staff to flee for their lives.

Similarly, angry residents of Malir area gathered on the National Highway and blocked the road. They burnt tyres as a mark of protest, but they were dispersed after few hours when police intervened.

A number of protests were reported from various parts of the city.

In one such protest, the residents of Gharibabad took to the streets and chanted slogans against the KE. They pelted passing vehicles with stones. When police tried to disperse them, scuffle ensued. Police arrested three protesters who had attempted to ransack the KE office.

On the other hand, the power breakdown also affected the water supply in various parts of the city.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) said that due to power outages, it failed to supply required 87million gallons of water to the city.

Resultantly, residents of various areas of the city, including SITE, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Baldia, Gadap, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaqutabad, Azizabad, Federal B Area and Gulbahar remained deprived of water.

A resident of Federal B Area Block-21, Dr Ataur Raheem, said that the private power company had not learnt from its past mistakes and the situation with respect to electricity was same for the last four years.

He said that residents of the area were facing 12 to 14 hours of loadshedding during Ramadan.

“This is not the end of the story,” he said, and added that not once in the first three days of Ramadan, did residents of his area break their fasts under lights. He said that it would be difficult to continue the job after the whole night without electricity.

A resident of North Karachi Sector 11-B, Rehanuddin Chishti, said that KE had failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers despite low consumption because all markets remained closed at night.

A key official of KE deputed at Bin Qasim Power Plant told The Nation on condition of anonymity that the power company was not running the plants installed inside the Bin Qasim Power Plant, especially those powered by furnace oil, at their full capacity while lack of maintenance of EHT lines was also creating repeated tripping of grids.

Professor Hanif Usmani resident of Scheme-33, told The Nation that no government and or a political party had taken the issue seriously because the private utility company offered them concessions.

He further said that no country continued an agreement with such type of utility company.

He apprehended that aggression of people might change into anarchy if problems like shortage of power, water and gas were not solved in near future.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that HESCO, SEPCO have failed to serve people of the rural Sindh while K-Electric has failed to impress either.

He was talking to media just after inaugurating the Pediatric Emergency Room, established by Child Life Foundation at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5.

He said that though the K-Electric had upgraded its system, but it had done little to include more electricity in its system. “Resultantly, people of this city are facing serious hardships due to prolonged power failures,” he added. He said that despite the fact that the KE management had assured him that there would no loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar, and that there would be overall reduction in loadshedding timings, still all these assurances and claims proved to be hollow.

The chief minister did not rule out the development of any untoward situation if the power outages continued.

Talking about Hesco and Sepco, the chief minister said both the companies had completely failed to serve the people of rural Sindh. “About three years ago, the Sindh government had offered to take over both the companies [Hesco, Sepco] for their smooth, efficient and effective performance, but the federal government refused,” he said, and added, “Today they are in shambles and cannot be resurrected even if the Sindh government is allowed to take them over.”

“I know people in rural parts of the province are leading a very miserable life as they are facing 21-hour long power outages,” he said, and urged the federal government to have pity on the people of Sindh and improve its system. “The tripping of 500 KV line is pathetic and unacceptable and still it has not been restored completely,” he regretted.