HAFIZABAD/ZAFARWAL - Arbitration centres will start functioning in the sessions courts from June 1, Senior Civil Judge Aamir Shahzad said.

He said that there are 1,700 judges in the province while 12 lakh cases are lying pending for adjudication and it was difficult for the courts to decide the cases promptly.

Keeping in view the prolonged litigations between the parties, it has been decided by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to set up arbitration centres to provide cheap justice to prevent delay in the decision of ordinary cases. He further said that arbitration of such cases would be decided between 30 to 45 days. He further said that it would be endeavour of the centre to reconcile between the spouses in the divorce cases. After the decision of the centre, no appeal could be filed in the court.

Likewise, a programe was held in zafarwal tehsil Kacehri where Additional Sessions Judge Ishaq Aashir, civil judge Usman Ghani and Civil Judge Ahsan Sajad participated in the meeting. Alternate Disputes Resolution (ADR) member Usman Ghani said that the High Court chief justice has started the programme for public so that instant justice can be delivered to public and long pending cases can be resolved immediately. The programme will be started from 1st of June in district Narowal. The bar president lauded the decision and expressed their support for the programme. Meanwhile, advocates asked questions about the programme which were answered by Civil Judge Usman Ghani.