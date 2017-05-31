ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary-General Dr Mohammad Amjad termed all the cases framed against chairman of the party Pervez Musharraf were a result of a conspiracy perpetrated by Nawaz Sharif in collaboration with the former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Amjad said that a baseless treason case was formed against the APML chief, and the Akbar Bugti murder case was framed on fallacies, and Pervez Musharraf as President of Pakistan and army chief, detained no judge of the higher judiciary and all the allegations against him were false and fictitious.

APML secretary-general alleged that Iftikhar Chaudhry through his ROs in the 2013 elections, disqualified Pervez Musharraf from contesting elections and now when the government seemed reluctant to provide security to the former president and the army chief, it is clear that the government do not wish that Musharraf return home.

He was of the opinion that it even wanted to arrest him as the government also was not ready to assure Musharraf's free movement.

If government assures that it will not arrest Musharraf on his return, he is ready to return as soon as it may be possible, Dr Amjad said.

A party leader advocate Waseem Rehan described the circumstances under which the high treason case was formed against Pervez Musharraf, and said that the same case under Article 6 should be formed against Iftikhar Chaudhry instead of General Musharraf.

Advocate Rehan said that he filed an application before the apex court seeking orders related to the incidents and occurrences of October 12, 1999.

However the record of my application was “misplaced” from the Supreme Court.

Advocate Rehan alleged that the former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and former registrar Supreme Court Dr Faqeer Hussain stole the record.

When he applied for the certified copies of the record, he was told that there was no record of the case available.

Astonishingly, he had received certified copies of the record prior to this.

Advocate Rehan has demanded of the incumbent chief justice to take notice of the loss of record and initiate proceedings in this matter.