ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned hearing of PTI foreign funding case till today.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the case. Later talking to media, founding member of PTI Akbar S. Babar claimed that PTI Chief Imran Khan had failed to submit any documents before the Commission. He regretted that Imran had once again filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court to ‘stay’ the ECP scrutiny of PTI accounts. PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz also remarked the PTI chief is trying to escape accountability.

In a related development on Monday, Jemima Khan, former wife of Imran, in her fresh twitter has expressed support for Imran in the legal matter concerning his Bani Gala residence.

She declared his statements ‘true’ on the micro-blogging website Twitter. While clarifying reports of his Bani Gala house being illegal, Imran Khan said, “Paid for purchase of Bani Gala property from these earned funds remitted back to Pakistan.”

His clarification came as a response to his own tweet in which he claimed, “I bought London flat from taxed legit cricket earnings in 1983; sold it in 2003 & brought funds back thru legit banking channels.”