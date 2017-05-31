Multan - The district government on Tuesday doubled the quota of edibles for Ramazan Bazaars in view of big turnout of people at the bazaars.

Sources said that the Deputy Commissioner Multan Nadir Chattha had issued order for doubling the quota of sugar, ghee, aatta, vegetables and fruits. “The supervisors of all bazaars have been issued a direction to increase the numbers of stalls for sugar and agriculture fair price shops,” sources added. The DC has also directed the agriculture department to ensure supply of fresh vegetables and fruits to the bazaars after every two hours.

Meanwhile, talking to the citizens after visiting Ramadan Bazaars,, the DC said that the Punjab Government allocated funds worth billions to offer subsidy on daily use items under Ramadan Package at the bazaars. He added that all private food companies had also set up their stalls at these bazaars and their items were available at cheaper rates than the market. He said that installation of air conditioned pandals for the Ramadan Bazaars had turned out to be highly successful and a large number of citizens visited Ramadan Bazaars.

He disclosed that the price control magistrates had been made fully functional and 10 profiteers had been sent to jail for overcharging. He added that fine worth millions had been imposed on profiteers and hoarders. He said that the holidays of entire staff of district administration had been cancelled to utilise entire manpower for the public welfare.

UC SECRETARY NABBED

A team of anti-corruption department caught a union council secretary taking bribe red handed here on Tuesday. The team led by civil judge Muhammad Akmal conducted a sudden raid and caught Shaukat Ali, secretary Union Council 19, red handed while receiving Rs2,000 as bribe from a citizen. One Abdul Sattar had filed an application with the anti-corruption department, complaining that the accused had sought Rs2,000 bribe for issuing a certificate. The anti-corruption police registered a case against the accused and sent him behind the bars.