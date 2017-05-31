SIALKOT - Sialkot-based PPP leader and former federal information minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has formally announced to join PTI after her meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala, Islamabad.

She has been in limelight for the last one month about her joining or not joining the PTI. Talking to the newsmen at Sialkot, she said that she had joined the party in the large interest of the people of her area and for their welfare. She said that she took the people of her area into confidence before joining PTI. She said that she had joined PTI as per the political aspirations of the people of Bajwat.

PTI is the third political party which she has joined now after the PML-Q and PPP. She had been in the parliament as MNA elected on special reserved seat from the platform of the PML-Q in Pervaiz Musharraf regime.

Later, she flew from the camps of the PML-Q and joined the PPP before the 2008 general elections. She won the 2008 general elections and was elected as PPP’s MNA from her native electoral constituency NA 111, bajwat. She had been federal minister for information and broadcasting of PPP government.

She also contested the 2013 general elections as PPP candidate from the constituency and lost. Now, she has joined the PTI and aspires to contest the 2018 general elections as PTI candidate from her native constituency. The PTI already had Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, former speaker of National Assembly, in the constituency.

on the other hand, under the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot district, the situation has started ringing the alarming bells for the local PTI leaders in constituency including Chaudhry Ameer Hussain who had joined the PTI before the 2013 general elections after defecting PML-Q.

The political observers said that now after joining the PTI, she could be a strong candidate of PTI in constituency. They added that Firdous Ashiq Awan, as PTI leader, would be in very strong position and give tough time to the PML-N during 2018 general elections.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, an MBBS doctor, had started her political carrier after being elected as MNA on reserved seat from the platform of PML-Q. Later, she joined PPP before the 2008 general elections by leaving the PML-Q and was elected as MNA from her native constituency by defeating the PML-Q’s strong candidate Chaudhry Ameer Hussain. She contested the 2013 general elections as PPP candidate and was defeated by the PML-N’s strong candidate Armughan Subhani.

Her joining of PTI has put her rivals and PTI big guns in hot waters. PTI leaders including Mian Naeem Javaid and Akmal Cheema and the others are also political bigwigs of the area. The local people have raised a question who will lead the PTI in constituency after defection of Firdous Ashiq Awan.