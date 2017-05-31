ISLAMABAD: Several domestic and international flights at Benazir Bhutto International Airport were cancelled today due to technical issues in the flight management system.

According to details, 23 flights have been cancelled due to the technical issues at the airport. Seventeen flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were amongst the flights that were cancelled.

Four Karachi-bound PIA flights were cancelled whereas flights to Manchester, Kabul, Beijing and Medina were also cancelled. Flights arriving from Beijing, Kabul and Dubai have also been called off for indefinite period.