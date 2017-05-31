Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged jurisdiction of Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case in Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

The opposition party filed application through Barrister Mansoor Anwar. PTI argued that ECP does not hold jurisdiction to hear funding case of any party.

The party also appealed to dismiss ECP’s May 8th, 2017 verdict against PTI.

ECP is hearing the foreign funding case of PTI on application filed by former party member Awais S Babar.

In his application to ECP, Babar has argued that he informed party chairman Imran Khan about the illegal sources of funding but he did not listen.

“He not only ignored the information but also took back party designation from me,” Babar has told ECP.

Earlier, PTI counsel, Barrister Mansoor Anwar held the same stance in front of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On May 11, while arguing in top court, Anwar told that court “I had another glance of the law and looked at the court observation made on Wednesday in this regard. In my views of Articles 2 and 3 of Political Parties Order (PPO), 2002, is different from the Article 6 of PPO."