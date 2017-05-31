HAFIZABAD - A young girl of Kalianwala was abducted by four fiendish people including a woman of the same village. The police have registered a case against Waqas, Shirin Bibi and two others, and arrested Waqas. The police are raiding different places to recover the girl and to arrest the accused. According to FIR lodged by Ashiq, four accused including a woman raided his house and forcibly abducted his young daughter Asima at gunpoint.

BAZAAR VISITED: The Punjab government is providing Rs900 million subsidy at different commodities available at 319 Ramazan bazaars in across the province.

The administration should ensure the availability of essential commodities at cheaper rates, said Saira Afzal Tarar, the minster of state for national health services, regulations and coordination.

Inspecting the arrangements made by the administration at the Ramazan Bazaar, she checked the quality of different consumer items particularly mutton, dates, fruit and pulses. She said that the government decision to establish Ramazan bazaars is people-friendly. She directed the local administration to play a key role for the availability of quality material at rates lower than those prevalent in the market.