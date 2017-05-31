Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said today that the government will allocate record resources for progress and prosperity of Southern Punjab in the next budget.

He was talking to Member National Assembly Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari who called on him in Lahore.

“The government will launch clean drinking water supply projects in thirty-seven tehsils of the southern Punjab,” Shahbaz said.

Referring Multan Metro Bus Service he said, “It is providing safe, swift and modern travelling facilities to the people.”