ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday agreed, after some reluctance, to make a statement in the Senate about the mandate of the Saudi-led Islamic military alliance on counter terrorism.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz will finally make the statement in the Senate today what would be the mandate of the alliance.

The adviser agreed to brief the Upper House after Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani’s decision to issue notices of breach of privilege of the house to secretaries of defence and foreign affairs that were “transferring the burden on each other saying the issue did not come under their domain”. The chair also summoned Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Sartaj Aziz to the house today (Wednesday).

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar through a calling attention notice had drawn the attention of the adviser to PM towards some media reports stating the statements of Saudi authorities that the alliance will not restrict only to terrorist organisations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda but will also take action against the rebel groups posing threat to any member country, on a request from the country concerned.

“You are not entitled to have this information”, Rabbani ironically said when Babar pointed out that no minister concerned was present in the house to respond to his calling attention notice. “Why we not pack up this Parliament,” said the chair.

The Senate chairman explained that the calling attention notice was submitted to the Senate Secretariat on April 25 and the notice was sent to the Ministry of Defence for a response on May 2. On May 26, the defence ministry told the house that it has nothing to do with the matter and the same has been referred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”. Now the foreign affairs ministry has informed the same saying that the matter has been sent back to the defence ministry.

“We will not allow anyone to make the parliament like a ping-pong ball, I will not tolerate this,” said Rabbani adding that this was the right of the Parliament to get this sensitive information.

Later, the chair informed the House that Sartaj Aziz has conveyed to the house that he was ready to come to the house to make a statement right now. “Because the mover was not present so I have decided that it should be done on Wednesday,” he said when the law minister informed the chair that defence minister was also ready to come to the house to give the statement.

Earlier taking part in the budget debate, Senator Babar said that the 2017 budget seeks to “ambush the Supreme Court, shut the door on FATA reforms, launches a bristling attack on human rights and failed to inject even a token transparency and accountability in the military spending structures”.

He said that for the first time the total financial powers were vested in the executive in what he said “ambush of the Supreme Court”. This is the foremost political statement of the budget, he said.

The August 2016 verdict, he said, stated, “The prime minster cannot take decisions by himself or by supplanting or ignoring the cabinet because the power to take decisions is vested with the federal government i.e. the cabinet and unilateral decisions taken by the PM would be usurpation of power”.

“Never before the SC was fired upon using the platform of the Finance Bill,” he said.”The much trumpeted FATA reforms are dead and buried” is yet another political statement of the budget, he said.

“The third political message is bristling attack on the human rights of citizens by transferring the resources and powers of independent National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) to the executive and setting up of a parallel human rights body under the executive,” he said.

“The law provides for independent NCHR to oversee state’s performance in human rights,” he said adding, “however a notification issued in March brought it under the administrative control of the government “. The NCHR is supposed to take notice of human rights violations committed by the executive, how can it be brought under the executive itself, he asked.

“Funds have been allocated in the PSDP for a new institute of human rights under the executive while the Commission starved of funds as no allocation made to set up the “Fund” provided in the law,” he said.

The senator said that the independent commission was placed under the executive in March after its representative contradicted the official version about terrorism at an international forum.

“Protection of human rights is not the political agenda of the government” is a stark message of the budget, he said.

Senator Babar said the nation always provided as much as asked for in the name of national defence but the absence of transparency, lack of accountability and no civilian oversight cannot be condoned in the name of national security and defence.

He said transparency and accountability were alien to the government. It has persistently refused information about the post retirement perks and privileges of retired generals.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out prolonged power outages in the month of Ramazan and said that the circular debt had reached Rs410 billion. She deplored that around 82 percent of the taxes gained are indirect. “The whole burden of heavy taxation has been imposed on poor masses.”

She said that 27 percent of the budget had been allocated for the development schemes of lawmakers of the ruling party to lure the voters to get support in the next elections. Similarly, the budget of operation Zarb-e-Azb had been included in Public Sector Development program instead it should be included in the current expenditure account, he said.