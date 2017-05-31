SADIQABAD - Politically-matured public of Sadiqabad will reject those in the next general elections who have done nothing for public welfare rather change their loyalty for personal interest.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) local leaders - Ali Raza Bhatti, Abbas Taj, Yar Muhammad, Sher Ali, Shabbir Chattha and Shani Warraich stated while talking to media here the other day. “Horse-traders and those who betrayed the party for vested interest have no place in local politics and will be defeated with a noticeable margin,” they claimed. They pointed out those who turned their back on public will be replaced with the faces, representing the poor class.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS

SANS FACILITIES

The walkthrough gate and rate display screen at Ramazan Bazaars remained non-functional on very first day of the holy month, exposing the administration’s willingness to protect and facilitate the consumers.

Consumers at the bazaar told The Nation that despite tall claims of the government regarding provision of relief to people at Ramazan Bazaars, they do not find any kind of facility here. They said besides non-functioning of walkthrough security gate and the rate display screen to ensure foodstuffs’ sale on subsidised rates, pedestal fans at the bazaar are also not working and people are shopping in the extreme muggy environment at the bazaar. They demanded the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to take notice of the situation and resolve their problems.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza Nasir claimed complaints regarding walkthrough gates; rate display screen and pedestal fans have been addressed.