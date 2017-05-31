Hussain Nawaz will appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the third time today, sources stated.

JIT grilled premier’s son for five and half hours yesterday.

According to Waqt News, during second hearing, junior Nawaz seek time for consultation with his lawyers over some legal documents.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz appeared before the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team and responded to the questions of its members and provided them with documents of the properties and assets abroad, sources said.

That was the second appearance of the premier’s son before the JIT probing his family’s financial dealings abroad.

Hussain Nawaz came out of the building and spoke to media persons after the JIT session. “I was fasting and responded to all the questions asked,” he said. He said he had provided all the documents that the JIT had asked for, adding he respected the law.

“I can say with conviction that nothing wrong would be proven against me, my father or any sibling,” Hussain Nawaz said.

When asked about the two members that he had earlier objected to, the premier’s son stated: “Let the matter rest. If I have any objections in future, I’ll appeal to the court,” he said.

The premier’s son who appeared before the JIT for almost two hours on Sunday as well reached the JIT headquarters, the Federal Judicial Academy, at around 11am. He was greeted by PML-N activists upon his arrival.

Sources in Hussain’s legal team stated the JIT had asked for important documents related to 16 areas of interest — from offshore companies, foreign bank statements, tax returns and properties.