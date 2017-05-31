President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan wants to resolve all problems with India through dialogue including the core issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“India is violating the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) which is further complicating the issues,” he said while talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Sohail Mahmood here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

He said, “The international community and human rights organisations should take notice of the gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

The president stated that, “The diplomatic community should be apprised about the Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The world is getting aware of the situation in IOK but the issue needs to be highlighted further.”

The president expressed optimism that, “There are chances of some positive changes in the international politics which may result in the resolution of the issues of Kashmir and Palestine according to the wishes of their people.”

He stressed that, “Pakistan seeks friendly relations with all neighbours including India on the basis of equality for peace in the region. Friendly relations between the two countries are imperative for peace, security and economic development of the region.”

Mamnoon said, “Indian spy was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan which is condemnable.” He directed the high commissioner-designate to appraise the international community about the stance and concerns of Pakistan.

He also advised high commissioner-designate to highlight the Pakistan’s stance on water disputes at the global level.