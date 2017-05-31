Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the Secretary of Interior in a contempt of court plea regarding removal of names from the Exit Control List (ECL) of four Axact officials involved in a scandal that rocked the company in May 2015.

Justice Athar Minallah of IHC heard the case filed by Axact company's management against the Interior Ministry for not complying with the court orders to remove names of Axact officers from the ECL.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for the petitioner Rizwan Abbasi argued that the court had directed to remove the names of four officers of Axact including Muhammad Amjad, Danial Winsent, Colonel (retd) Muhammad Younis and Lt. Colonel (retd) Jameel Ahmed but the orders were not implemented by the authority concerned.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed to serve a notice to the interior secretary and sought his reply in a week.

Back in March 2017, the IHC ord­e­­­­red the removal of the names of five Axact directors from the ECL.

The government had in May 2015 placed the Axact officials’ names on the ECL in connection with selling of bogus degrees of non-chartered universities.