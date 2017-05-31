JIT grills Hussain Nawaz for five hours

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz yesterday again appeared before the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team and responded to the questions of its members and provided them with documents of the properties and assets abroad, sources said.

This is the second appearance of the premier’s son before the JIT probing his family’s financial dealings abroad. The JIT quizzed Nawaz Junior for five and a half hours.

Hussain Nawaz came out of the building and spoke to media persons after the JIT session. “I was fasting and responded to all the questions asked,” he said. He said he had provided all the documents that the JIT had asked for, adding he respected the law.

“I can say with conviction that nothing wrong would be proven against me, my father or any sibling,” Hussain Nawaz said.

When asked about the two members that he had earlier objected to, the premier’s son stated: “Let the matter rest. If I have any objections in future, I’ll appeal to the court,” he said.

According to sources, the JIT can summon the PM’s son tomorrow as well.

The premier’s son who appeared before the JIT for almost two hours on Sunday as well reached the JIT headquarters, the Federal Judicial Academy, at around 11am. He was greeted by PML-N activists upon his arrival.

Sources in Hussain’s legal team stated the JIT had asked for important documents related to 16 areas of interest — from offshore companies, foreign bank statements, tax returns and properties.

Moreover, National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad also reached the venue around the same time to give his statement to the JIT. The sources said Ahmad appeared first in front of the JIT headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s Wajid Zia. According to a private TV channel, he was allowed to go after a marathon session of 13 hours with the JIT members.

PML-N leaders, including the premier’s political secretary Asif Kirmani, MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, MNA Maiza Hameed, Daniyal Aziz, Hanif Abbasi and Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar, also reached the venue along with the party workers.

Around two-and-a-half hours after the JIT started recording statements of Ahmad and Hussain, a special ambulance arrived at the JIT headquarters. Answering journalists’ queries at the academy’s gate, a man sitting in the SUV-turned-ambulance with a government number plate introduced himself as Dr Omar and said they had been called in. He refused to comment further and went inside.

According to some TV reports, the ambulance was for Hussain Nawaz who was given medical treatment. The reports say Hussain Nawaz’s sugar level dropped as he was being quizzed by the investigators. But after the questioning Nawaz Junior appeared healthy and he answered the journalists’ queries.

On Monday, the special bench, overseeing the implementation of the JIT probe, reposed its confidence in the body in the light of objections raised towards two team members by the prime minister’s son.

The three-member bench disregarded the objections raised by Hussain and directed the JIT to continue working according to the law and said it would not be replacing any member of the high-profile probe team.

QATARI, PESHAWARI PRINCES WILL APPEAR BEFORE SC: PML-N

Online adds: PML-N leaders said Tuesday that both Qatari and Peshawari princes will appear before the Supreme Court.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, they said PML-N has always accepted the verdicts in letter and spirit and will continue this tradition. The leaders said Hussain Nawaz, son of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will answer all the questions before the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Asif Kirmani said his party had submitted the reservations in the Supreme Court and wanted free and fair trial. “We respect the courts and any verdict by the court will be accepted,” he said.

Kirmani said the two members of JIT against whom reservations were expressed should detach themselves from the JIT.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said PTI chief Imran Khan was not appearing before the court. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name did not exist in the Panama Papers and the allegations were baseless.

Daniyal said the court had given Imran a last chance to produce record of foreign funding.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi said the Qatari and Peshawari prince both would appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said all the facts and figures would come before the nation.

