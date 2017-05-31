Quetta - Balochistan Census Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi Tuesday said the sixth housing and population count was completed in Balochistan and the data was being transferred to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics under the supervision of Army.

During the census, he said that three staffers embraced martyrdom in Turbat while another 12 were abducted – nine from Turbat and three from Awaran. Buledi appreciated the provincial government, Army, FC and other lawmen for their all-out support to his squad.

The commissioner went on to say 6,953 staffers backed by Army, FC, Police and Levies personnel carried out this national exercise across the province.

Balochistan, being the largest unit of Pakistan, occupies 44 per cent area of Pakistan where efficient communication was bitterly missing due to scattered populace while backwardness, transportation problem and lack of awareness were the major issues the team faced with, he said.

The commissioner added the census, launched on March 15 and completed on May 25, was carried out in all districts of the province whereas people and institutes fully cooperated.

He said collective announcement of statistics will be publicised at the end of July while detailed declaration will be made after six months.