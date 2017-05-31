PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak approved a preliminary sketch of the annual development programme for the year 2017-18, saying that the ADP was need driven and public welfare oriented.

The chief minister chaired a consultative meeting on annual development programme (ADP) for the year 2017-18, which was also attended by concerned ministers, administrative secretaries and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed the new ADP for higher education , agriculture, environment, forestry, food, sports, tourism, culture, youth affairs, C&W, law and justice, transport, excise, health, revenue, relief, energy, science and information technology, mineral development, industries and information departments whereas necessary decisions about scheme allocation were taken in this regard.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed to prefer completion of ongoing schemes besides launching new schemes on the basis of need and public welfare. He while agreeing with 58 new and ongoing schemes in higher education department approved establishment of 10 new post graduate colleges in the province in the coming fiscal year. He also sanctioned provision of missing facilities in the colleges all over the province on the pattern of government schools including transport facilities. Two new public libraries were also approved. Similarly, 30 new schemes were approved including 17 ongoing and 13 new developmental projects in agriculture sector.

Khattak asked for focussing agriculture sector. He directed for provision of solar power to all tube wells in the province. He asked for seeking cooperation of the concerned MPAs in case of the need of acquisition of land for new tube wells. He also directed for ensuring uniformity in quality and rates of the projects. He said the next tender must be of equal standard rate in irrigation, public health engineering and agriculture departments. There must be no scheme left incomplete in the new financial year, he added.

Khattak directed for completion of Peshawar Zoo on fast track basis besides directing for ensuring beautification of the zoo and plantation of evergreen trees. He further directed for completing the development and management of national parks in the province in all respects.

He also approved Phase-III of billion-tree tsunami and the required resources besides expressing satisfaction over performance of the department. Secretary Environment told the meeting that the 3rd phase of the billion-tree tsunami would be completed by October 2017.

The chief minister also appreciated the performance of food department and approved 12 schemes for the department for the next financial year. He directed to complete food grain warehouses on fast track basis all over the province. Over 53 schemes were approved in sports, tourism, culture and youth affairs sectors.

The CM directed to complete Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, starting sports facilities in Rustom Sports Complex, Mardan and providing sports facilities in all other stadiums. The meeting was told that 158 sports grounds were being constructed in province out of which 85 were completed while the rest were in different stages of completion.

Khattak asked the sports authorities to evolve a comprehensive schedule of sports activities that must continue throughout the year while there should be final tournaments of different games at the end. He was told that negotiations were underway with the Frontier Works organization (FWO) for development of 60 to 70 tourist spots in the province.

He asked the EZDMC, BOI and BOIT to establish its display centres in Islamabad for catching international investors.

He also approved the scheme of restarting financial assistance of Rs30,000 to writers and poets of the province.

The chief minister directed C&W department to sketch a standard design of government buildings in the province. The one design concept for schools, hospitals and police stations must also be adopted for district and tehsil offices all over the province, he said. Similarly, a specific design must be evolved for district courts as well, he said.

The chief minister asked for fixing 9 months contract time of fully-funded schemes. He directed the police to avoid encroaching roads and highways on the pretext of security of police stations, adding that public must be facilitated in all respects. He asked the authorities to build bomb-proof concrete boundary walls around police stations instead of erecting encroachments on public paths.

He also directed for shifting hard-line prisoners from Haripur jail to other higher security jails. He regretted that Haripur road was closed due to security risk from jail side. He also approved phase-wise completion of ongoing rescue services schemes in the province. He asked for starting the process of appointments and trainings of staff for these schemes.

A total of 9 schemes were also approved for finance department including automation of pension system and outsourcing revenue generation scheme.

Similarly, health insurance scheme of government employees was also made part of the new ADP. In energy sector, a total of 28 ongoing and 26 new schemes were approved.

A total of 19 schemes were approved in science and technology sector including computerisation of arms licences, citizen facilitation centres, health services and installation of video conferencing for deputy commissioners at office of the chief secretary.

Khattak approved 16 schemes in mineral development department. He asked for ensuring annual site survey of minerals. He also directed information department to evolve terms of reference (ToRs) with all advertisements and ensure its implementation in letter and spirit. He directed that all departments must follow the ToRs and submit weekly reports on it.

The chief minister directed government departments to ensure publicity of steps taken by them as well as their achievements. He said a timetable must be prepared in this regard wherein each and every department would have to display and project its achievements for 10 days.

=======