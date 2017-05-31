ATTOCK - A man was shot dead for ‘honour’ in Dhoke Mochian in Akhori in the Attock Police Station limits on Tuesday.

Khan Bahadur, the father of the victim, lodged a complaint with the local police that his son, Mohammad Imran, who was an auto-mechanic by profession, had ‘relations’ with a girl of the same village.

According to him, on Tuesday, while his son was going to his work place, when the girl’s brother took him to a tomb located near the jungle and shot him dead before fleeing the scene. The body was handed over the family for burial after the autopsy.

The police have registered a murder case and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Hassanabdal police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly extorting money from dumpers and trucks passing through a road near Burhan Interchange.

Several crushed stone suppliers had lodged the complaint with the police stating that the five accused, whose identity could not be ascertained, were extorting money at gun point whenever their trucks passed through the road. The police have started investigation.