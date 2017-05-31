QUETTA - A large number of mourners yesterday offered funeral prayers of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Umar Rehman who had been shot injured by unidentified armed motorcyclists.

Umar Rehman was shot injured by unidentified armed motorcyclists on Monday when he was going to offer Maghrib prayers at Jail Road along with his nephew, Sub Inspector Bilal Rehman. Later, the DSP succumbed to the injuries in a hospital.

Inspector General of Balochistan Police Ahsan Mehboob, Regional Police Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Police Abdur Razzaq Cheema, Additional Inspector General and Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Dr Mujeeb Rehman, other senior officials of the police department, relatives and friends attended the funeral prayers of the DSP at Zehri Graveyard.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai strongly denounced the target killing of DSP Umar Rehman. He directed the authorities concerned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies for the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inquired after the injured Sub Inspector Bilal at Combined Military Hospital. Talking to media persons on this occasion, the home minister said no leniency towards the culprits behind the target killing would be shown and they would be dealt with iron hands.