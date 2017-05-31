TOBA TEK SINGH - Unidentified culprits tortured to death a three-year-old minor child after kidnapping here in Chak 306/JB near Gojra the other night.

According to the Gojra Saddr Police, three-year-old Ali Haider, son of a farmer Muhammad Yousaf, went out for playing and did not return home. The family searched him out but could not locate him. Later, his body was recovered from a water course in the night which carried severe marks of torture. The police have shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and arrested three suspects for interrogation.

Meanwhile, a man was crushed to death by a train. The deceased Muhammad Arshad of Chak 151/GB Kairoon had brought his wheat to wheat procurement centre at Janiwala. He was crossing rail track near railway station when his foot accidentally entangled in telephone wires of railways laid on the ground and fell on the track. In the meantime, Karachi-bound Shalimar express train, coming Faisalabad, came and crushed him to pieces. The police have launched investigation.