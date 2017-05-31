ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file two corruption references and authorized two investigations, seven inquiries against bureaucrats and businessmen.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired the meeting and approved plea bargain requests of Ahsan Ullah Chattha, CEO of M/S United Engineers and Contractors (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore, of Rs. 29.850 million and Zaheer Alam Sheikh of Rs. 2.495 million in a case against officers of NTC and M/s United Contractors (Pvt) Ltd.

It also decided to file a corruption reference against Riaz Qadeer Butt, CEO M/s Haq Bahu Sugar Mills (Pvt) Ltd and others. The accused persons were accused of willfully failing to supply the requisite quantity of sugar to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan and misappropriated the advance amount. The accused caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in this case.

The second corruption reference was decided to be filed against Shehnaz Ikram, Director M/S SB Hosiery Factory PVT Ltd Faisalabad, and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for an engineered fraud by the Directors of M/S SB Hosiery Factory PVT Ltd Faisalabad in connivance with bank officials through negotiating fake documents. They caused a loss of Rs. 195.217 million to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorized two investigations and the first investigation was authorized against officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for corrupt practices in procurement, shipping and distribution of below quality of petroleum products and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The second investigation was authorized against Muhammad Tahir Ismail, Proprietor of Tahir Traders, Rahim Yar Khan. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for cheating public by establishing an illegal brokerage house and caused a loss of Rs. 315.264 million.

The EBM also authorized seven inquiries. The first inquiry was authorized against Manzoor Qadir, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi, and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for 1200 illegal appointments made in SBCA. The accused caused a loss of Rs. 1.487 billion to the national exchequer.

The second inquiry was authorized against Manzoor Qadir, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi, and others in illegal approval of commercial building site plan on non-commercial roads and the amount of Rs 343.5 million was involved in this case.

The third inquiry was authorized against officials of Korakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit Baltistan. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and illegal appointments. The accused caused a loss of Rs. 40.975 million to the national exchequer.

The fourth inquiry was authorized against the management of National Logistic Cell (NLC). In this case, the accused persons were alleged for irregular expenditure of Rs. 85.7 million on purchase of 86 imported vehicles in violation of the ban imposed by Cabinet Division.

The fifth inquiry was authorized against M/S General Insurance Company Limited. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of assets and caused a loss of Rs. 57.156 million to the national exchequer.

The EEBM authorized sixth inquiry against Fauzia Shah Jilani and Aftab Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner, Ministry of Labour Welfare, Sindh. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for suspicious transaction report (STR) referred by State Bank of Pakistan under 31-D of NAO. The seventh inquiry was authorized BY EBM against Adeel Anwar S/O Saadat Anwar, Acting XEN, C&W, Department, Balochistan and others. In this case, the accused person is alleged for illegal gratification of Rs. 9.6 million in awarding of contracts.

In a case against Asghar Waseer s/o Abdul Rasheed Waseer, Supervisor, Revenue Department, Sindh, and others, the EBM re-authorized inquiry against Nasrullah Baloch, former MPA, & others. In this case, the accused person is alleged for misuse of authority through forgery and tampering the land record and having assets beyond his known sources of income.