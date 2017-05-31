ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif never sought immunity despite having the right and presented himself for accountability.

Addressing a news conference along with MNA Daniyal Aziz here, she said that the prime minister himself had suggested the formation of Joint Investigation Team and the Sharif family has already furnished the required information in the Supreme Court.

She said that an anti-terrorism court and the Election Commission of Pakistan had summoned PTI chief Imran Khan in two different cases today as accused but he did not show up. She said that the PTI chief always raised questions on the credibility of respected national institutions.

She said Imran was consistently levelling false allegations against the prime minister and his family. She said that Imran and his party had failed to provide any documentary evidence against the Shari family in the court.

She further said that “those who could not provide the record of the ten-year money trail are demanding the money trail and record of thirty years from the Sharif family”.

The minister said that the Supreme Court has been provided with all relevant information and full cooperation is extended to the JIT.

She said that Hussain Nawaz had shown his concerns on the partiality of the two members of the JIT, Amir Aziz and Bilal Rasool. She said that the wife of Bilal Rasool has good links with the Pakistan Muslim League Q and the PTI while Amir Aziz had served in National Accountability Bureau on deputation in during Pervez Mushraff’s tenure. She said that Aziz was also part of the NAB team which investigate the Hudabia Paper Mills case.

Daniyal Aziz said that the prime minister has always cooperated with the court and submitted himself to law of the land.

He said that objections raised by Hussain Nawaz to two members of JIT were being politicized by political opponents.

He said that the PTI chief introduced negative politics in country. He asked Imran to shift his focus on the development of Khyber-Pakhtu-nkhawa instead of slinging mud on others.