Multan - Director of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Naveed Elahi Sheikh has said that addressing consumers’ complaints stood at the top of the priority of the authority.

He observed this while hearing the complaints of consumers sent to Nepra here at Mepco Headquarters on Tuesday. He also issued orders on 44 complaints sent to Nepra by the consumers from Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan circles. He claimed that the power distribution companies resolved tariff and billing related issues on priority basis. He said that Nepra is an autonomous body which takes all out measures to address the complaints of the consumers.

Chief Engineer Customer Services Mepco Mehmood Ahmad Khan said on this occasion that the company had started holding open courts to listen to the complaints of the consumers. “This step has helped bring the number of complaints down considerably,” he added. He said that pictures of meter reading were being printed on the bills to satisfy the consumers while action had been taken against dozens of officers and staffers for doing fake readings.