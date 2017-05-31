In compliance with the decision of Sindh High Court and considering the complaints of general public and media reports regarding frequent tripping and prolonged load shedding in Karachi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday took an action to evaluate the performance of K-Electric in wake of recent events and implementation of earlier directions of the authority.

Being the licensee under the Nepra Act, KE is bound to provide reliable and uninterrupted electric power services to all its consumers within its service territory.

Considering the recent media reports regarding unplanned extended hours of load shedding and tripping, the authority has decided to verify the implementation status of directions of the authority communicated through its abovementioned Order dated March 25, 2016, and to verify the implementation of performance standards by K-Electric.

Earlier in June 2015, the authority took cognisance of adversity of circumstances leading to extended loadshedding, system failure and power supply breakdown in the service territory of K-electric and constituted a fact-finding committee to collect data and information and submit a report on the aforementioned failures, a press release said.

Based on the recommendation of the committee, the authority issued a show cause notice to KE under Section 28 and 29 of the Nepra Act for violation of terms and conditions of its licences, rules and regulations framed under Nepra Act.

After giving an opportunity of hearing to KE, the authority passed an order in the matter on March 25, 2016, and imposed a fine of Rs5 million for failure to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers on nondiscriminatory basis and not to restore the system within the prescribed timelines.

Furthermore, a fine of Rs5 million was also imposed on KE for underutilisation of its power plants.

K-Electric was directed to take immediate measures to provide electric power to all the consumers without any discrimination, increase its generation capacity and improve transmission and distribution system in accordance with the investment plans submitted by it within the time lines.

In 2016, the authority also initiated the proceedings against KE on the similar lines to protect the interests of consumers and ensure compliance with prudent utility practices and performance standards under the Nepra Act.

For that purpose, the authority has decided to nominate the team of its professionals who shall monitor and verify the load shedding in different areas of Karachi especially during Sehr and Iftar, current generation capacity of K-Electric and its utilisation, frequency of tripping of generating plants and transmission/distribution networks and implementation of investment plan for improvement of transmission and distribution systems.

The team shall collect data from K-E, visit generation and distribution facilities, get feed back from consumers and submit a report to the Authority to proceed further in accordance with the law.