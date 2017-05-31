ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) yesterday recommended the government to reduce motor gasoline (petrol) and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.30 and Rs3.20 per litre respectively for the month of June.

However, the Ogra suggested increasing Kerosene price by Rs13.60 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 9.50 per litre, it is learnt reliably here.

As per a working paper, moved to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Finance, the Ogra has proposed to reduce petrol 3.11 percent or Rs 2.30 per litre and high speed diesel prices by 3.86 percent or Rs3.20 per litre. The Ogra’s summary also recommended an increase of 30.90 percent or Rs13.60 per litre in the price of kerosene oil and 21.59 percent or Rs9.50 increase in the price of light diesel oil (LDO).

In case the government approves the Ogra’s suggested prices of various petroleum products, petrol price will go down to Rs71.70 per liter from the current Rs74 and diesel to Rs79.80 from current Rs83 a litre. The prices of kerosene oil, after an increase of Rs 13.60, will go up to Rs 57.60 per litre from the existing Rs44 per litre and the price of light diesel oil (LDO) will go up with an increase of Rs9.50 per litre to Rs53.50 from existing Rs44/litre.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the month of May the Ogra had advised the government to decrease petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs 1 per litre, respectively. However the summary was rejected by the government and the federal government refused to pass on the benefits of the low international prices to the consumers. According to the government claim, they have to absorb about Rs110 billion shortfall in revenue due to provision of subsidy on petroleum products during the current fiscal year.

Instead of decreasing the prices of petroleum products the government has increased GST on prices of Petrol and high speed diesel from 15.5 percent to 20 percent and 29.5 percent to 33.5 percent respectively. Currently, the government is collecting 33.5 percent GST on high speed diesel and 20 percent GST on motor spirit excluding high octane blended component (HOBC) while there is zero GST on kerosene and LDO.

The government will announce its decision regarding the Ogra’s recommendation today (Wednesday). Since February the government has three times increased the prices of the petrol and HSD in the country.