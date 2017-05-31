ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties in the National Assembly have announced to hold a parallel session outside Parliament from Wednesday (today) after the federal government refused live telecast of the opposition leader’s speech on the federal budget on state-run PTV.

On Tuesday, the opposition parties boycotted the National Assembly proceedings for the second consecutive day after Opposition Leader in NA Khursheed Shah was denied to have his speech telecast live on PTV.

During the Tuesday’s National Assembly session, the House also witnessed uproar and sloganeering with different intervals.

Unlike the previous incidences, the government successfully tackled the quorum issue in the House as the opposition members twice made a failed attempt to disrupt the proceedings by pointing out lack quorum.

The government side was seen much perturbed on the quorum issue, as some treasury MNAs hectically engaged themselves in completing the required strength to avoid the embarrassment.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, after the end of the session, was also seen asking treasury members to ensure their presence in coming days to avoid the quorum issue.

Khursheed Shah, with the onset of the proceedings, strongly criticised the government for not showing his budget speech live on PTV. “Why you [government] are afraid of telecasting my speech. You cannot gag the voice of the opposition,” the opposition leader said accusing the government of refusing to telecast his speech “only on the order of a grade-22 officer”.

Citing the example of the upper house of Parliament, Shah said Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani once took a strong stance on the same issue. “If opposition leader’s speech in the Senate is broadcasted live then why not in the National Assembly,” he asked the chair.

Shah, while talking to the media outside the Parliament, also announced to hold a separate session of opposition parties outside the Parliament from today (Wednesday).

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, in an attempt to woo the opposition, requested Shah to deliver his budget speech. “I can only request the government on this matter,” Sadiq said giving a clear message for not telecasting the opposition leader’s speech live on PTV.

Minister for Defence and Production Rana Tanvir, while responding to the concerns raised by the opposition leader, said: “there was a visible change in the thinking of opposition leader”. “What are the motives behind this...Have you been trapped,” he said, lauding the opposition leader’s previous role in the Parliament.

Tanvir also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief leader Imran Khan for his anti-government posture and stance. PTI lawmakers did not tolerate the criticism and raised slogans. The house resounded with PTI members’ slogans “Gali gali may shor hai, Nawaz Sharif chor hai” and “Go-Nawaz go”.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on his turn, said that the government should clear its mind and move forward. “What was wrong in telecasting the speech of the opposition leader live on the state-run television,” he said mentioning that there was no worth of the budget session sans the participation of the opposition. “You have to decide to run the house smoothly on June 1,” he in a veiled threat while cautioning the government about a possible adverse move from the opposition during the president’s address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Qureshi accused some treasury members of acting foolishly. “These lawmakers are coming in the way of their own government,” he added.

The opposition members also left the house in protest. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Imran Zafar Leghari and Nafeesa Shah pointed out the quorum but ‘the required strength was in attendance in the house’.

Later, the treasury lawmakers delivered speeches on the budget in the absence of the opposition.

“World financial institutions are lauding the economic strides made by the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” said PML-N Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while taking part in the budget speech.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker Shahida Akhtar said that the opposition should take part in the budget debate. “The one opposition party is only involved in the character-assassination of members of other parties,” she said while lauding some of the budgetary proposals. “The government should frame a policy to bring improvement in the lives of the poor people,” she added.

Maulana Ameer Zaman of the JUI-F praised the government for presenting its fifth budget. “I appreciate this government for carrying out the population census in the country,” he said. Other members of the treasury benches also appreciated the government over its “pro-people budgetary proposals”.