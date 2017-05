Islamabad: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan would vigorously pursue Indian agent Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

While speaking to media he said “Pakistan's legal team will have a meeting with the ICJ president to discuss the modus operandi regarding the case.”

He also said, “The legal team will also discuss the appointment of Pakistan's ad hoc judge.”