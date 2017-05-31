Pakistani officials in Kabul are injured due to the explosion this morning near diplomatic area.

According to sources, home of Pakistan’s Defence Attaché was also damaged in the blast. There are no confirm reports whether Defence Attaché was at home or not.

Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a statement saying that the blast has also caused damage to the residences of some Pakistani diplomats and staff, living in the close vicinity, and inflicted minor injuries to some.

It further said, Pakistan being a victim of terrorism understands the pain and agony that such incidents inflict upon the people and society.


Expressing sympathies with Afghan people, Pakistan said it firmly stands with Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish.