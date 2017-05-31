Pakistani officials in Kabul are injured due to the explosion this morning near diplomatic area.

According to sources, home of Pakistan’s Defence Attaché was also damaged in the blast. There are no confirm reports whether Defence Attaché was at home or not.

Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a statement saying that the blast has also caused damage to the residences of some Pakistani diplomats and staff, living in the close vicinity, and inflicted minor injuries to some.

It further said, Pakistan being a victim of terrorism understands the pain and agony that such incidents inflict upon the people and society.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul this morning that has caused loss of precious human lives and injuries to many — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 31, 2017





Expressing sympathies with Afghan people, Pakistan said it firmly stands with Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish.

The people &Govt of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies &deepest condolences to Govt and people of Afghanistan &the bereaved families — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 31, 2017



